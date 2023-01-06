 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Hudson earns tough verdict over Denver 60-56

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Hudson defeated Denver 60-56 at Denver on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Denver and Hudson played in a 62-38 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.

