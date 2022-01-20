Razor thin: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura earns tough victory over Forest City 55-49

With little to no wiggle room, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura nosed past Forest City 55-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 10, Forest City faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 11 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.
