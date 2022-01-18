Razor thin: Dunkerton earns tough victory over Tripoli 39-35

Dunkerton knocked off Tripoli 39-35 on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Dunkerton faced off against Baxter and Tripoli took on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley on January 13 at Tripoli High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.