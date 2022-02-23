Razor thin: Denver earns tough victory over Aplington-Parkersburg 51-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Denver wore a victory shine after clipping Aplington-Parkersburg 51-43 on February 23 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The Cyclones opened with a 14-12 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
The Cyclones opened a close 24-17 gap over the Falcons at the half.
Denver darted in front of Aplington-Parkersburg 39-36 to begin the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 12-7 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on February 18, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Osage and Denver took on Monona MFL MarMac on February 18 at Denver High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.