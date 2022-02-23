 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Denver earns tough victory over Aplington-Parkersburg 51-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Denver wore a victory shine after clipping Aplington-Parkersburg 51-43 on February 23 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Cyclones opened with a 14-12 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a close 24-17 gap over the Falcons at the half.

Denver darted in front of Aplington-Parkersburg 39-36 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 12-7 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on February 18, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Osage and Denver took on Monona MFL MarMac on February 18 at Denver High School. For more, click here.

On Friday night, the girls’ varsity basketball team bested the Osage High Green Devils in the 2A Region 4 semifinals, and came out with a decisive 49-30 win thanks to an ironclad defense that included 18 steals to Osage’s ten and 37 rebounds, helping to force 26 turnovers against their opponent.

