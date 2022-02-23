Razor thin: Denver earns tough victory over Aplington-Parkersburg 51-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Denver wore a victory shine after clipping Aplington-Parkersburg 51-43 on February 23 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Cyclones opened with a 14-12 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a close 24-17 gap over the Falcons at the half.

Denver darted in front of Aplington-Parkersburg 39-36 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 12-7 advantage in the frame.

