Razor thin: Conrad BCLUW earns tough victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40-37

Conrad BCLUW topped Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40-37 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Conrad BCLUW registered a 19-17 advantage at halftime over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
The Comets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-20 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 28, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Conrad BCLUW took on Eldora South Hardin on February 4 at Conrad BCLUW High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
