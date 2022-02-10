 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Conrad BCLUW earns tough victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40-37

Conrad BCLUW topped Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40-37 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Conrad BCLUW registered a 19-17 advantage at halftime over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

The Comets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-20 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on January 28, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Conrad BCLUW took on Eldora South Hardin on February 4 at Conrad BCLUW High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

