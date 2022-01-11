Razor thin: Cedar Rapids CR Washington earns tough victory over Cedar Falls 65-61

Cedar Rapids CR Washington posted a tight 65-61 win over Cedar Falls in Iowa girls basketball action on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap
