Putting it all together: West Branch overwhelms Tipton 51-20

West Branch controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 51-20 victory over Tipton during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Tipton faced off against Iowa City Regina and West Branch took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 20 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For more, click here.
