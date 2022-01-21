Putting it all together: Troy Mills North Linn overwhelms Delhi Maquoketa Valley 68-31

Troy Mills North Linn didn't tinker around with Delhi Maquoketa Valley. A 68-31 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Springville and Troy Mills North Linn took on Alburnett on January 17 at Alburnett High School. For more, click here.
