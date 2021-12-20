 Skip to main content
Putting it all together: Nashua-Plainfield overwhelms Greene North Butler 51-23

Nashua-Plainfield's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Greene North Butler during a 51-23 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.

In recent action on December 14, Greene North Butler faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Postville on December 14 at Postville High School. For a full recap, click here.

Nashua-Plainfield registered a 32-10 advantage at half over Greene North Butler.

