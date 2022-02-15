Putting it all together: Jesup overwhelms Waterloo Columbus 58-31

Impressive was a ready adjective for Jesup's 58-31 throttling of Waterloo Columbus in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 15.
The first quarter gave the J-Hawks a 31-14 lead over the Sailors.
In recent action on February 4, Jesup faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Waterloo Columbus took on Dike-New Hartford on February 1 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
