Wins don't come more convincing than the way Durant put away Packwood Pekin 70-33 on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on February 3, Durant faced off against West Liberty . For a full recap, click here. Packwood Pekin took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 31 at Packwood Pekin High School. For results, click here.

