Putting it all together: Dubuque Wahlert overwhelms Cedar Rapids CR Washington 74-35

Dubuque Wahlert earned a convincing 74-35 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Dubuque Wahlert played in a 71-54 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Waterloo West and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 10 at Dubuque Wahlert. For a full recap, click here.
