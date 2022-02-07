 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Putting it all together: Decorah overwhelms Charles City 69-39

  • 0

Decorah dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 69-39 victory over Charles City in Iowa girls basketball on February 7.

In recent action on February 1, Charles City faced off against Waverly-Sr and Decorah took on Charles City on January 29 at Decorah High School. For more, click here.

Decorah registered a 39-21 advantage at half over Charles City.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News