Putting it all together: Collins-Maxwell overwhelms Traer North Tama 51-21

Collins-Maxwell showed no mercy to Traer North Tama, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 51-21 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Collins-Maxwell and Traer North Tama played in a 56-18 game on February 10, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Collins-Maxwell faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Traer North Tama took on Garwin GMG on December 6 at Garwin GMG High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
