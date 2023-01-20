Putting it all together: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson overwhelms Cedar Rapids CR Washington 62-37

Cedar Rapids CR Washington had no answers as Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson compiled a 62-37 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 20.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.

The J-Hawks registered a 29-22 advantage at half over the Warriors.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson moved to a 45-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The J-Hawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-6 stretch over the final quarter.

