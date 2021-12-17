Putting it all together: Calamus-Wheatland overwhelms Lisbon 64-32

Impressive was a ready adjective for Calamus-Wheatland's 64-32 throttling of Lisbon in Iowa girls basketball action on December 17.
In recent action on December 11, Lisbon faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Calamus-Wheatland took on Winthrop East Buchanan on December 11 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For a full recap, click here.
