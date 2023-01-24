 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Putting it all together: Aplington-Parkersburg overwhelms Gladbrook-Reinbeck 61-26

Aplington-Parkersburg put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Gladbrook-Reinbeck for a 61-26 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 13-12 advantage over Gladbrook-Reinbeck through the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.

Aplington-Parkersburg charged to a 42-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Rebels 19-5 in the final quarter.

The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Gladbrook-Reinbeck played in a 80-33 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Aplington-Parkersburg took on La Porte City Union on January 19 at La Porte City Union High School. For a full recap, click here.

