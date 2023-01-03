Pretty portrait: Wayland WACO paints a victorious picture in win over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 38-19

Wayland WACO pushed past Letts Louisa-Muscatine for a 38-19 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 3.
