Waterloo West stretched out and finally snapped Cedar Falls to earn a 59-49 victory on February 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Waterloo West and Cedar Falls squared off with December 17, 2021 at Waterloo West High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Waterloo West faced off against Marion Linn-Mar . Click here for a recap. Cedar Falls took on Ames on January 27 at Ames High School. For results, click here.

