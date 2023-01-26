Pretty portrait: Waterloo Christian paints a victorious picture in win over Oelwein 50-40

Waterloo Christian grabbed a 50-40 victory at the expense of Oelwein on January 26 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Oelwein faced off against La Porte City Union and Waterloo Christian took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on January 17 at Waterloo Christian School. For more, click here.
