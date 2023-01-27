Pretty portrait: Van Horne Benton paints a victorious picture in win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 59-42

Van Horne Benton notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 59-42 on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Van Horne Benton squared off with February 8, 2022 at Van Horne Benton Community High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Indianola and Van Horne Benton took on Waverly-Sr on January 21 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For a full recap, click here.
