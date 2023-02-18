Playing with a winning hand, Solon trumped Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 58-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Solon faced off against Independence . For results, click here. Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Tipton on Feb. 11 at Tipton High School. Click here for a recap.

