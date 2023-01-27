Pretty portrait: Sheffield West Fork paints a victorious picture in win over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 50-31

Sheffield West Fork put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a 50-31 decision for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.
The last time Sheffield West Fork and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 63-27 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on January 21 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For a full recap, click here.
