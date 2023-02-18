Davenport North had its hands full but finally brushed off Iowa City 61-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

Tough to find an edge early, Davenport North and Iowa City fashioned a 2-2 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 33-19 half margin at the Little Hawks' expense.

Davenport North charged to a 48-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks narrowed the gap 16-13 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

