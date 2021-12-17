 Skip to main content
Preston Easton Valley tackles Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 59-21

Preston Easton Valley dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 59-21 victory over Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 13, Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian faced off against Waterloo Christian and Preston Easton Valley took on Alburnett on December 11 at Preston Easton Valley High. For a full recap, click here.

