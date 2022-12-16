Powerhouse performance: Wellman Mid-Prairie roars to big win over Durant 66-22

Wellman Mid-Prairie stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 66-22 win over Durant in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 16.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.