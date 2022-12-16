Powerhouse performance: Wellman Mid-Prairie roars to big win over Durant 66-22

Wellman Mid-Prairie stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 66-22 win over Durant in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 16.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant faced off on January 11, 2022 at Durant High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Durant faced off against Cascade and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Iowa City Regina on December 8 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For more, click here.
