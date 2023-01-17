Powerhouse performance: Waterloo Christian roars to big win over Gilbertville Don Bosco 51-18

Waterloo Christian didn't tinker with Gilbertville Don Bosco, scoring a 51-18 result in the win column for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 17.
Last season, Waterloo Christian and Gilbertville Don Bosco squared off with January 18, 2022 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Waterloo Christian faced off against Janesville and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Belle Plaine on January 12 at Belle Plaine High School. For a full recap, click here.
