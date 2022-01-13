Powerhouse performance: Springville roars to big win over Central City 72-47

Springville rolled past Central City for a comfortable 72-47 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 13.
Springville opened with a 24-14 advantage over Central City through the first quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Springville faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Central City took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 7 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For more, click here.
