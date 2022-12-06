Powerhouse performance: North Liberty Liberty roars to big win over Dubuque Hempstead 83-38

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but North Liberty broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 83-38 explosion on Dubuque Hempstead on December 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, North Liberty and Dubuque Hempstead squared off with December 7, 2021 at North Liberty High School last season. For more, click here.
