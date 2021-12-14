Powerhouse performance: Lake Mills roars to big win over Eagle Grove 64-34

Lake Mills left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Eagle Grove 64-34 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Lake Mills faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Eagle Grove took on Belmond-Klemme on December 7 at Belmond-Klemme High School. Click here for a recap
