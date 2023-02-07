Eldridge North Scott showed no mercy to Muscatine, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 69-43 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 7.

In recent action on January 31, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley . Click here for a recap. Muscatine took on Davenport Assumption on January 31 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

