Powerhouse performance: Dike-New Hartford roars to big win over Hudson 65-19

Dike-New Hartford's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hudson during a 65-19 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Hudson squared off with January 28, 2022 at Hudson High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Hudson faced off against La Porte City Union and Dike-New Hartford took on Sumner-Fred on December 2 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap

