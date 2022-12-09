Powerhouse performance: Dike-New Hartford roars to big win over Hudson 65-19

Dike-New Hartford's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hudson during a 65-19 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Hudson squared off with January 28, 2022 at Hudson High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Hudson faced off against La Porte City Union and Dike-New Hartford took on Sumner-Fred on December 2 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.