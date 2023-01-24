 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Clear Lake roars to big win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 69-38

Clear Lake controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-38 win against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in Iowa girls basketball action on January 24.

The last time Clear Lake and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows played in a 58-29 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Clear Lake faced off against Humboldt. For a full recap, click here.

