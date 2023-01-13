Postville delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Maynard West Central 40-39

Postville surfed the tension to ride to a 40-39 win over Maynard West Central on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Maynard West Central and Postville faced off on February 1, 2022 at Postville High School. For more, click here.
