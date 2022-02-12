Pocahontas Area overcomes Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in competitive affair 37-34

A tight-knit tilt turned in Pocahontas Area's direction just enough to squeeze past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37-34 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 12.
Recently on February 4 , Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared up on Armstrong North Union in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.