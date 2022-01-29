Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk explodes on Iowa City West 63-35

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Iowa City West 63-35 at Iowa City West High on January 29 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
