Panorama survives competitive clash with Iowa City Regina 46-38

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Panorama wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 46-38 over Iowa City Regina on March 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Panorama opened with a 13-10 advantage over Iowa City Regina through the first quarter.
The Panthers' shooting moved to a 26-21 lead over the Regals at the half.
Panorama's leg-up showed as it carried a 32-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Iowa City Regina fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Panorama would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
