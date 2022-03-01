 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Panorama survives competitive clash with Iowa City Regina 46-38

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Panorama wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 46-38 over Iowa City Regina on March 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Recently on February 23 , Iowa City Regina squared up on Mediapolis in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Panorama opened with a 13-10 advantage over Iowa City Regina through the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting moved to a 26-21 lead over the Regals at the half.

Panorama's leg-up showed as it carried a 32-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Iowa City Regina fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Panorama would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The key dates for March Madness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News