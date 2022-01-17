Packwood Pekin tenderizes Lone Tree 61-40

Packwood Pekin rolled past Lone Tree for a comfortable 61-40 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The Panthers' offense jumped to a 34-21 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
Recently on January 4 , Packwood Pekin squared up on Riverside Highland in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
