Packwood Pekin pulls python act on Columbus Junction Columbus 40-19

Packwood Pekin earned a convincing 40-19 win over Columbus Junction Columbus on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 17, Packwood Pekin faced off against Lone Tree and Columbus Junction Columbus took on Sigourney on January 13 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
