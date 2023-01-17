Packwood Pekin gives Columbus Junction Columbus the business 45-24

Packwood Pekin's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 45-24 win over Columbus Junction Columbus on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Packwood Pekin and Columbus Junction Columbus squared off with January 25, 2022 at Packwood Pekin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Packwood Pekin faced off against Riverside Highland and Columbus Junction Columbus took on Keosauqua Van Buren on January 5 at Keosauqua Van Buren Community High School. For results, click here.
