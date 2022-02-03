Packwood Pekin finds small margin for win in tilt with Riverside Highland 31-26

A tight-knit tilt turned in Packwood Pekin's direction just enough to squeeze past Riverside Highland 31-26 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 3.
In recent action on January 25, Packwood Pekin faced off against Columbus Junction Columbus and Riverside Highland took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 25 at Riverside Highland High School. For more, click here.
Packwood Pekin's shooting darted to a 14-5 lead over Riverside Highland at the intermission.
The Panthers' leverage showed as they carried a 19-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 12-11 margin in the closing period.
