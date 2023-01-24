Packwood Pekin engulfs Kalona Hillcrest Academy in point barrage 56-21

Packwood Pekin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Kalona Hillcrest Academy 56-21 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Packwood Pekin faced off against Columbus Junction Columbus and Kalona Hillcrest Academy took on Keota on January 16 at Kalona Hillcrest Academy.
