Overtime is just fine for Marion in win over Manchester West Delaware 55-52

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Marion could edge Manchester West Delaware 55-52 on February 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 3, Marion faced off against Iowa City West and Manchester West Delaware took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 28 at Manchester West Delaware High School. Click here for a recap
Marion avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 55-52 stretch over the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.