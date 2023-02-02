This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Eldora South Hardin could edge Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38-37 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 24, Eldora South Hardin faced off against La Porte City Union . For results, click here. Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Iowa Falls-Alden on January 24 at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. For a full recap, click here.

