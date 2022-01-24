Overtime is just fine for Dike-New Hartford in win over Story City Roland-Story 68-63

Bonus basketball saw Dike-New Hartford use the extra time to top Story City Roland-Story 68-63 in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 18, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Denver and Story City Roland-Story took on Clear Lake on January 13 at Story City Roland-Story High School. For more, click here.
The Wolverines broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-31 lead over the Norsemen.
