Over and out: Waterloo West punches through Waukon 63-36

Waterloo West delivered all the smoke to disorient Waukon and flew away with a 63-36 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 21.
Last season, Waterloo West and Waukon squared off with February 5, 2022 at Waukon High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Waterloo West faced off against Waterloo East and Waukon took on Waverly-Sr on January 9 at Waukon High School. For more, click here.
