Over and out: Sumner-Fred punches through La Porte City Union 63-36

The force was strong for Sumner-Fred as it pierced La Porte City Union during Friday's 63-36 thumping in Iowa girls basketball on December 9.
Last season, Sumner-Fred and La Porte City Union faced off on December 13, 2021 at La Porte City Union High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 1, La Porte City Union faced off against Hudson and Sumner-Fred took on Janesville on December 3 at Janesville High School. For a full recap, click here.
