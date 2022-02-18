 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over and out: Lake City South Central Calhoun punches through Britt West Hancock 58-38

  • 0

Lake City South Central Calhoun swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Britt West Hancock 58-38 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 18.

Recently on February 4 , Britt West Hancock squared up on Algona Bishop Garrigan in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Britt West Hancock moved ahead of Lake City South Central Calhoun 29-11 to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News