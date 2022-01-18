 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over and out: Clear Lake punches through Algona 60-22

Clear Lake's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Algona 60-22 at Algona High on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 8, Algona faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Clear Lake took on Story City Roland-Story on January 13 at Story City Roland-Story High School. For more, click here.

Clear Lake's shooting stomped on to a 39-10 lead over Algona at the intermission.

