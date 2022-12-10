 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over and out: Cascade punches through Durant 66-34

Cascade put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Durant for a 66-34 victory on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cascade and Durant faced off on February 15, 2022 at Cascade High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

